Telangana: KCR's party MLA Hanumantha Rao quits BRS after ticket denied to his son

Image Source : @MYNAMPALLYH Telangana's Malkajgiri constituency sitting MLA Mynampally Hanmanth Rao

Telangana: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao quit the party on Friday after his son was denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Mynampally Hanumantha Rao in a video message informed that he would soon announce which party his son is going to join.

Hanumantha Rao is a sitting MLA from Malkajgiri constituency in Greater Hyderabad.

Though the party has decided to field him again from the same constituency, the MLA was upset over the denial of the ticket to his son from the Medak constituency.

Speaking on his decision to quit the party, Hanumantha Rao said as per the wishes of the people of Malkajgiri, his supporters and well-wishers, he decided to resign from the party.

BRS, which has already released the list of 115 candidates, fielded Hanumantha Rao from the Malkajgiri constituency.

Hanumantha Rao in fact told his party that he would contest as an independent candidate from his constituency if his son is denied a ticket from the Medak seat.

BRS, however, nominated sitting MLA Padma Devender Reddy from Medak.

With inputs from IANS

