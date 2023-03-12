KCR visits hospital in Hyderabad after abdominal discomfort I DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TSWITHKCR K Chandrasekhar Rao visits a hospital in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad after he suffered abdominal discomfort and a small ulcer in the stomach.

According to the hospital officials, his visit came after some issues were discovered during medical tests.

The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, it said.

Rao (69) developed abdominal discomfort in the morning, AIG Hospitals said in a statement.

"He (Rao) was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and endoscopy were performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically," the statement said.

All other parameters are normal and appropriate medication has been started, it said.



