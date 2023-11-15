Congress uses people as vote bank, does drama, says Telangana CM KCR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao during an election rally

Telangana Assembly Election: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao has slammed the 'Grand Old Party' saying that Congress used people as a votebank. It does drama and say they will shut down 'Nafrat ka Dukaan'.

"I want to ask, by whose hands did Babri Masjid's destruction happen? Who made it happen? Today, they (Congress) will say nice things but if they're secular they should stay like that forever...," KCR said.

Reacting to KCR's statement, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said, "...KCR, do you have this much love for BJP that you turn around history? BJP, BRS and AIMIM have married each other... Rao is speaking anything".

The BJP also reacted to KCR's remarks saying, "In Telangana, an undercurrent of anger and frustration against the KCR Government is apparent among the public, as reflected by an anonymously created website highlighting the alleged corrupt practices."

Meanwhile, the ruling BRS Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the forthcoming assembly elections is going to be a battle between Delhi 'doras' (feudal lords from Delhi) and the people of Telangana.

"Congress leaders are bringing DK Shivakumar (Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister) and Rahul Gandhi to fight against KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) and BJP is bringing PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah (Union Home Minister), union ministers, and over 15 chief ministers of various states. That is why I say this is a fight between Delhi 'doras' and the people of Telangana,” Rama Rao said in Vemulawada, according to a release issued by his office.

Assembly election in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on December 3 along with the results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.

