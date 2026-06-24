Hyderabad: Rs 1.5 cr found in locker of arrested officer; assets worth over Rs 200 cr under probe

Hyderabad:

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Deputy Director of Survey and Land Records Sunkari Narhari Rao, on Tuesday. The officer was arrested for allegedly amassing assets beyond his known sources of income during his government service.

As part of the investigation, the ACB teams conducted searches at Narhari Rao’s residence, bank lockers and nine other locations linked to his relatives, associates and alleged benami holders. During the raids, officials recovered large amounts of cash and documents related to various assets.

Cash found in Canara Bank locker

ACB officials opened one of Narhari Rao’s bank lockers at the Canara Bank branch in Shalibanda. During the search, officials found Rs 1.5 crore in cash inside the locker.

The agency has also announced plans to open two more lockers held in the name of the officer's wife as part of the ongoing probe. Earlier, officials had seized Rs 1.54 crore in cash from Rao’s residence and frozen nearly Rs 5 crore held in various bank accounts.

Accused remanded to 14 days Judicial Custody

According to ACB officials, the action was taken as part of an ongoing disproportionate assets investigation. The accused officer has been arrested and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

The investigative agency is now conducting a thorough probe into his financial transactions and sources of assets.

Properties worth crores under scanner

The ACB has already identified and seized several properties linked to the officer. These include 1.24 acres of land, four flats and two buildings. While the declared value of the assets is estimated at around Rs 13.05 crore, officials believe their current market value could exceed Rs 200 crore.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.