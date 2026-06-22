Hyderabad hit-and-run: Nurse killed after minor driving rented SUV runs her over

Hyderabad:

A 42-year-old nurse died after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run case in Hyderabad's Asif Nagar area on Sunday. The victim, identified as Faheemunnisa, was a resident of Hill Colony in Mehdipatnam and was on her way to work when the accident occurred. According to police, a rented Innova car driven by a minor struck the woman, leaving her with severe injuries.

She was rushed to a hospital for treatment but later succumbed to her injuries. The accused is currently in police custody.

Driver flees scene

Police said the driver fled the scene immediately after the collision, triggering a search operation to trace the vehicle and identify the person behind the wheel. Officials launched a probe using available evidence and vehicle records.

Asif Nagar Sub-Inspector A. Ramanjaneyulu said the victim suffered critical injuries and died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Minor accused

During the investigation, police discovered that the Innova involved in the accident had been rented to a minor on a self-drive basis. Officers examined rental documents and tracked the individual who had taken possession of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

According to preliminary findings, the vehicle was allegedly rented by the underage son of a local political leader. Authorities took the minor into custody and registered a hit-and-run case against him. The minor's alcohol test returned negative.

A case has also been registered against the person who rented out the car to the minor.

Another hit-and-run case in Hyderabad

The incident comes a month after a speeding lorry claimed the life of a 25-year-old mother. The victim, identified as Fatima Begum, was reportedly travelling with her husband and two children when a lorry crashed into their scooter.

Shortly after, the lorry fled the scene and Fatima immediately passed away while her husband and children sustained injuries but survived the accident.

Written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie Saraf is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.