Hyderabad: Heavy rain causes luxury car owners to pay massive repair bills | READ

Hyderabad: Incessant rains have caused damage to several roads in various parts of Telangana, including the capital city. Hyderabad for the last three days is witnessing heavy showers leading to water-logged roads. Some residential localities at Gajularamaram, Rajendranagar witnessed inundation, and the Hussain Sagar lake was filled to the brim. Meanwhile, a few owners of luxury cars are in a fix as in recent days they have had to pay massive bills after their car broke down in the middle of the water-logged roads.

Luxury car owners paid massive bills

Service stations in the city are witnessing long queues of vehicles including cars worth above 75 lakhs. According to a report in Times of India, Perugu Jyothir Vishnu Bharadwaja, Krishna Kumar and Uday Teja are among the luxury car owners who had paid Rs 15 lakh, Rs 18 lakh and above Rs 29.9 lakh respectively to repair their cars. As per them, their car either stopped or got stranded after driving through a patch of stagnant water.

Field-level officials on alert

The capital city is facing incessant rains and amid this Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Ronald Ross earlier on Friday visited rain-hit areas and asked field-level officials to be alert. As of now, no loss of life has been reported. 428 monsoon emergency teams and 27 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have been deployed to address rain-related problems.

Following the rainfall, several rivulets were in spate in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Medak and other districts. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting to review the situation arising out of heavy rains, enquired about the water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

Heavy rain predicted on THESE dates

In its Daily Weather Report of Telangana (at 0830 hours on Friday), the IMD said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and others on July 22 and 23.

