Hyderabad: Cattle slaughterhouses, beef shops to remain closed on Independence Day and Janmashtami

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued an order for the closure of all cattle slaughterhouses and retail beef shops within its jurisdiction on August 15 and 16, due to Independence Day and Janmashtami celebrations. The directive was issued by GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan under Section 533(b) of the GHMC Act, 1955, and communicated to police commissioners across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda for enforcement cooperation.

Legal and political controversy

The order, which aims to align with traditions of observing select holidays with the closure of meat shops, has generated significant debate-

Legal challenge: A petition filed in the Telangana High Court argues that Section 533(b) of the GHMC Act does not explicitly authorize the commissioner to impose blanket business closures without citing specific reasons. The Court has directed GHMC to explain the legal basis for its order, noting potential violations of Articles 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution and the right to trade and livelihood. The matter was set for further court review on August 13 (Wednesday).

Political criticism: The directive has faced criticism from political leaders, including Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi, who described the order as “callous and unconstitutional,” arguing it unduly restricts personal rights, dietary freedom, and livelihoods in a pluralistic society.

GHMC has tasked municipal and police officials to ensure enforcement of the shutdowns on the specified dates. Past precedents of similar bans on meat sales around public holidays and festivals exist in India, but the 2025 order in Hyderabad is under increased scrutiny due to its legal, social, and political implications.

In summary, while the GHMC’s closure order for August 15 and 16, seeks to adhere to holiday traditions, it is currently the subject of legal challenge and political debate regarding its lawfulness and societal impact.

Owaisi slams Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's banning meat shops on Independence Day

Civic bodies across India face backlash

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for ordering the closure of meat shops and slaughterhouses on Independence Day. He questioned the rationale behind linking meat bans to national celebrations, emphasizing that such decisions violate the rights to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition, and religion. Owaisi highlighted that nearly 99 per cent of Telangana's population eats meat, and argued that these bans infringe on essential freedoms and cultural practices.

This controversy comes as several municipal corporations- including those in Hyderabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kalyan Dombivli, and Malegaon- issued similar closure orders for meat shops and slaughterhouses on August 15 and other festivals. Political leaders and civil rights advocates have pointed out that such bans are an arbitrary curtailment of individual freedoms, especially on Independence Day, which is meant to symbolise liberation and personal rights. The issue has sparked vigorous debate about the balance between cultural sensitivities and constitutional freedoms in India's diverse society.