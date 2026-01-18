Hyderabad blast scare: Washing machine explodes near Jain Temple | VIDEO Hyderabad: Experts' initial probe fingers a short circuit or internal malfunction as the prime suspect. Typical washing machine explosion causes- electrical surges, circuit overloads, or factory flaws- mirror this case and fuel recurring blasts across India.

Hyderabad:

A Samsung washing machine triggered a massive explosion in Hyderabad's Krishna Nagar area near a Jain Temple on Sunday (January 18), sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood. Miraculously, no one was hurt as the incident occurred when the vicinity was empty, averting a potential catastrophe.

Explosion rocks Krishna Nagar locality

The blast ripped through a residential spot close to the Jain Temple, producing a loud boom and scattering debris. Eyewitnesses described a sudden fireball and smoke, prompting panic among nearby residents who rushed to the scene. Fire tenders and police swiftly arrived, containing the damage to the appliance and surrounding structure. The machine was completely mangled, underscoring the blast's ferocity.

Technical fault suspected: Short circuit or malfunction

Preliminary expert analysis points to a short circuit or internal technical glitch as the likely culprit. Common triggers in washing machines include electrical surges, overloaded circuits, or manufacturing defects- issues that have sparked similar incidents nationwide. Samsung officials are yet to comment, but investigations are underway to pinpoint the exact cause and check for recalls on the model.

Narrow escape prevents major tragedy

Fortune favoured the area as no one lingered near the machine during the spin cycle or operation, dodging what could have been fatal injuries from shrapnel or fire. This close call reignites calls for regular appliance checks and safety standards. Local authorities advise unplugging devices during storms and professional servicing to prevent repeats.