A scuffle broke out between Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers at Bawarchi restaurant in Hyderabad's Ashok Nagar on Thursday, as BRS leaders staged a 'biryani protest' to mark three years since Rahul Gandhi's visit to the same venue in November 2023. The protest targeted the Congress government's promises of providing two lakh government jobs and implementing a job calendar in Telangana.

During the protest, BRS workers fed biryani and a cold drink to an inflatable figure of Gandhi, recalling the Congress leader's meal at the restaurant with job aspirants three years ago. The gathering turned tense as workers from the two parties clashed, prompting Chikkadpally Police to intervene. Police said leaders from both parties were taken into custody and an investigation was under way.

BRS leader questioned Rahul Gandhi's job promises

BRS leader Manne Krishank said Gandhi had visited the restaurant three years ago with job aspirants and promised that the Congress government would provide two lakh jobs within a year and introduce a job calendar if voted to power.

"Three years ago, Rahul Gandhi ji visited this very Bawarchi restaurant with job aspirants, promising them two lakh jobs in one year and a job calendar if the Congress party came to power. The Congress party came to power, yet it has been three years. Neither has the promise of two lakh jobs been fulfilled, nor is the job calendar under implementation," he said.

Krishank also criticised Gandhi for not addressing the issue during his visits to Telangana. "Rahul Gandhi ji, as a political tourist, comes only for Bharat Summits or Congress summits, yet does not come and address the people of Telangana about the declarations, the guarantees, and the 420 promises," he said.

He urged Gandhi to ask Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to fulfil the commitments. "Please ask your CM Revanth Reddy to provide the two lakh jobs and the job calendar for the youth of Telangana," Krishank said.

BRS leader said Congress has betrayed unemployed youth

Another BRS leader, Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy, also targeted Gandhi over the promises made during his 2023 visit. Recalling the occasion, he said the Congress leader had sat at the same table, where they had eaten biryani, had tea and samosas.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, what happened to your promise? Three years have passed, yet not a single promise of yours has been fulfilled to date," he said.

Reddy alleged that Gandhi had betrayed students and unemployed youth by promising two lakh government jobs in the first year of a Congress government. He also referred to the assurance of introducing a job calendar and enacting it into law during the first Cabinet meeting.

"Remember, for the promises you made and broke, the people of Telangana, the youth, the students, and all sections of society will come together and give you a befitting reply in the upcoming elections," he said.

Police took leaders of both parties into custody

Confirming the incident, Chikkadpally Police said they had received information about the clash and reached the spot.

"We received information about the matter, reached the spot, and took leaders of both parties into custody. We are currently investigating and will share more details later," the police said.

(With inputs from ANI)

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