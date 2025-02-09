Hyderabad based industrialist reportedly stabbed 70 times by US-returned grandson over property dispute

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Hyderabad crime news (Representative image)

In a shocking incident reported from Hyderabad, a 28-year-old grandson allegedly stabbed his 86-year-old grandfather to death over a property dispute. As per the reports and inputs shared by the police, the victim was likely stabbed over 70 times, however, the exact number would be determined after the post-mortem examination (PME). The accused went to his grandfather's house along with his mother.

Accused also injured his mother

As per the police, the incident occurred on the night of February 6 when the accused, K Kirti Teja (aged around 28), 'attacked' his grandfather, V C Janardhan Rao, chairman and managing director of the city-based Veljan Group, with a knife, resulting in his immediate death.

Teja also stabbed his mother when she tried to intervene and stop the attack. She is admitted to a hospital, Panjagutta police said. Police arrested Teja on Sunday.

Property dispute

Teja and his mother, who live in another part of the city, visited Janardhan Rao’s house in Somajiguda on Thursday. While she went to get coffee, an argument broke out between Teja and Rao over the distribution of his property.

The issued amplified and eja took out a knife and 'attacked' his grandfather, accusing him of being indifferent toward him since childhood and "refusing" to distribute the property to him, police said.

Based on a complaint, a case of murder was registered against the accused, and he was arrested, police added.Further investigation is underway.

Established in 1965, Veljan has expertise in providing complete solutions for various applications, including shipbuilding, energy, mobile, and industrial segments, according to the company's website. "Veljan has a wealth of experience in developing and manufacturing a wide range of Pneumatic and Hydraulic products, components and systems for over five decades now at its various manufacturing plants located in and near Hyderabad, India. These plants are manned with modern, advanced and flexible manufacturing facilities and systems which are supported by young and skilled human resources," the website reads.

(With PTI inputs)