Formula-E race case: ED issues summons to ex-Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on January 7

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to former Telangana minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao, asking him to appear on January 7 in a money laundering case over alleged financial irregularities linked to the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023.

A notice has also asked Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) chief engineer BLN Reddy, who are linked to the case, to appear on January 2 and January 3, respectively.

The Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of the plea, seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the Formula-E race issue, filed by KTR.

Earlier the court had directed the ACB officials to not arrest KTR till December 30 in the case. The counsel of the BRS leader on Friday filed a reply against the ACB's petition to vacate the court's previous directive. The court then posted the hearing on the matter to December 31.

What is the Formula-E case?

The Telangana ACB on December 19 registered a case against KTR over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous BRS regime.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC dealing with criminal misappropriation, criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy to allegedly cause wrongful loss to the government exchequer to the extent of approximately Rs 55 crores.