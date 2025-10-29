Former cricket Mohammad Azharuddin likely to be inducted in Telangana cabinet The present Telangana Cabinet comprises 15 members, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with no representation from minorities. As per the provisions there is room for three more members in the Cabinet.

Hyderabad:

Congress leader and former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin is likely to be inducted into the Telangana Cabinet soon, sources said on Wednesday. "There has been a request from Telangana Congress to the party high command to induct Azharuddin into the cabinet, as currently there is no representation of minorities in it. The AICC also approved Azharuddin’s name. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on Friday," the sources told PTI.

Telangana Cabinet has 15 members

The present Telangana Cabinet has 15 members, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, leaving room for three more under the constitutional limit. The Telangana Legislative Assembly has 119 MLAs. If inducted, Azharuddin would become the first minister from a minority community in Revanth Reddy's Cabinet.

His potential appointment is viewed as a strategic move by the Congress, which is currently engaged in a high-stakes battle for the Jubilee Hills bypoll, where over one lakh Muslim voters could decisively influence the outcome. The by-election was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

According to another senior Congress leader, the AICC's endorsement of Azharuddin's induction may also reflect broader electoral considerations, particularly with the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, where Muslim voters form a significant voting bloc.

Azharuddin was nominated as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor's quota by the Telangana government in August last week. However, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is yet to clear the appointment.

The former cricketer had unsuccessfully contested from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in the 2023 Telangana elections.

(With PTI inputs)

