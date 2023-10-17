Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy detained during 'swear' challenge to CM KCR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel detain Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy during a protest, in Hyderabad.

Telangana: Congress' State Chief A Revanth Reddy was detained by Telangana police at Gun Park in Hyderabad during party's protest against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Reddy was demanding Chandrasekhar Rao to swear that he would not use money and liquor to lure voters in the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

Earlier, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had alleged that the Congress was pumping in money into Telangana from Karnataka for distribution among voters.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president along with his supporters reached Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park near the assembly building to take the vow.

However, the cops stopped Congress leaders from gathering there following which they raised an objection. This led to an argument between the police and Congress workers and some of them were detained including grand old party's state chief.

Revanth Reddy was shifted to a police vehicle and was later dropped at party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan.

Several leaders and workers including former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav sat on the road to protest against the police action. The police bundled them and whisked away in police vehicles.

With inputs from IANS

