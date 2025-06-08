BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, who defeated ex-cricketer Mohd Azharuddin in 2023 elections, dies BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, 63, legislator from Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, died on Sunday following a heart attack. He had been undergoing treatment at AIG Hospitals since June 5. His 2023 win was a notable upset over Congress candidate and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.

Maganti Gopinath, a three-time MLA from Jubilee Hills and senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), passed away early Sunday at a private hospital in Hyderabad following a heart attack. He was 63 years old. He had been admitted to AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli on June 5 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The hospital declared him dead at 5:45 am. He was also reportedly undergoing treatment for kidney-related complications.

Political career and electoral legacy: Things to know

Born on June 2, 1963, in Hyderguda, Gopinath graduated from Osmania University with a BA.

He began his political career with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), serving as the Telugu Yuvatha president from 1985 to 1992 and holding administrative posts, including director at HUDA.

He was elected MLA from Jubilee Hills on a TDP ticket in 2014. In 2016, he switched to the BRS (then TRS) along with several TDP leaders.

He was re-elected in 2018 and again in 2023, when he notably defeated former India cricketer and Congress candidate Mohammad Azharuddin.

Leaders pay tribute

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, and several other leaders across parties offered condolences. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao expressed deep shock over Gopinath’s untimely death. Recalling his contributions to the development of Jubilee Hills as a three-time MLA, KTR extended his heartfelt condolences to Gopinath’s family.

Personal legacy

Gopinath is survived by his wife Sunitha, a son, and two daughters. Known for his grassroots connections and organisational skills, he played a key role in shaping the political and developmental landscape of the Jubilee Hills constituency. His death leaves a significant void in Hyderabad’s political scene.

(With PTI inputs)