BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, who defeated ex-cricketer Mohd Azharuddin in 2023 elections, dies

Maganti Gopinath, a three-time MLA from Jubilee Hills and senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), passed away early Sunday at a private hospital in Hyderabad following a heart attack. He was 63 years old. He had been admitted to AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli on June 5 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The hospital declared him dead at 5:45 am. He was also reportedly undergoing treatment for kidney-related complications.
Political career and electoral legacy: Things to know
- Born on June 2, 1963, in Hyderguda, Gopinath graduated from Osmania University with a BA.
- He began his political career with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), serving as the Telugu Yuvatha president from 1985 to 1992 and holding administrative posts, including director at HUDA.
- He was elected MLA from Jubilee Hills on a TDP ticket in 2014. In 2016, he switched to the BRS (then TRS) along with several TDP leaders.
- He was re-elected in 2018 and again in 2023, when he notably defeated former India cricketer and Congress candidate Mohammad Azharuddin.
Leaders pay tribute
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, and several other leaders across parties offered condolences. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao expressed deep shock over Gopinath’s untimely death. Recalling his contributions to the development of Jubilee Hills as a three-time MLA, KTR extended his heartfelt condolences to Gopinath’s family.
Personal legacy
Gopinath is survived by his wife Sunitha, a son, and two daughters. Known for his grassroots connections and organisational skills, he played a key role in shaping the political and developmental landscape of the Jubilee Hills constituency. His death leaves a significant void in Hyderabad’s political scene.
(With PTI inputs)