BRS leader K Kavitha demands separate quota for Muslims, urges Congress to delink it from BC reservation BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha launched a 72-hour hunger strike in Hyderabad, demanding that the Congress government delink the proposed 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) from a separate quota for Muslims.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Monday demanded that the Congress government introduce a separate 10 per cent reservation for Muslims, delinking it from the proposed 42 per cent quota for Backward Classes (BCs) in Telangana. Kavitha made the demand as she launched a 72-hour hunger strike at Indira Park in Hyderabad to push for the implementation of the enhanced BC quota. She argued that including Muslim minorities within the 42 per cent quota gives political ammunition to the BJP, which opposes religion-based reservation.

“The Congress government should declare openly that a separate bill would be introduced in the Assembly to provide 10 per cent reservation for Muslims. This quota must be distinct from the 42 per cent proposed for BCs. That way, the onus will be on the BJP to explain its opposition to the BC quota,” Kavitha said.

Questions over protest curbs

Kavitha alleged that the state government permitted her protest only from 10 am to 4 pm, far short of the 72 hours she had sought. She said her organisation, Telangana Jagruthi, will approach the High Court to seek full permission for the extended fast.

Though she is a prominent BRS leader, Kavitha has lately been seen distancing herself from the party and has been organising political activities under the Telangana Jagruthi banner, a cultural organisation she leads.

BC minister responds, asks her to protest in Delhi

Responding to the protest, state Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the decision on the BC quota lies with the Centre and suggested that Kavitha shift her protest to Delhi.“All organisations and parties must come together for the 42 per cent BC quota, just like during the Telangana statehood agitation,” he said.

Congress to lead dharna at Jantar Mantar

The Telangana Legislative Assembly had in March passed two bills to raise BC reservation to 42 percent in education, employment, and local bodies. The bills have been forwarded to the Governor and are awaiting Presidential assent.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leaders are scheduled to hold a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 6 to demand Presidential assent for the bills. They also plan to meet President Droupadi Murmu on August 7 to submit a memorandum regarding the pending legislation.

