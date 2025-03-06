BJP wins two of three MLC seats in Telangana; PM Modi says 'proud of our party workers' BJP has won two out of three Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) seats in Telangana. BJP candidate Chinnamail Anji Reddy defeated Congress candidate V Narender Reddy in Graduate constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered an impressive victory in the Telangana MLC elections 2025. By winning two of the total Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) seats, the BJP has given a significant blow to the Congress party. PM Modi on Thursday thanked the people of Telangana for their "phenomenal support" and hailed party workers for working among the people with great diligence.

The MLC elections were held on February 27 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the votes were counted on March 3.

Telangana MLC election result

BJP's Malka Komaraiah emerged victorious from the Medak-Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad (Teachers) Constituency. Chinnamail Anji Reddy won the Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak (Graduate) Constituency. Independent candidate Sripal Reddy Pingili has won the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' MLC elections.

PM Modi congratulates the winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated BJP candidates who won in Telangana Legislative Council elections. "I thank the people of Telangana for blessing @BJP4Telangana with such phenomenal support in the MLC elections.

Congratulations to our newly elected candidates," Modi said in a post on X. "I am very proud of our party Karyakartas working among the people with great diligence," he said.

Kishan Reddy lauds the party's victory

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the victory is significant and reflects the party's growing stronghold in the state. In a post on X, Reddy shared the BJP's impressive win in the MLC elections.

"BJP secures two out of the three MLC seats, Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak (Graduate) and Medak-Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad (Teachers'), with a commanding margin. This triumph is a victory of our youth and teachers, who have decisively rejected Congress for its failed governance & failure to address their concerns," he said.

"Despite Congress fielding all its ministers, MLAs, MPs, and spending heavily, they could not retain the Karimnagar Graduate seat. This outcome sends a strong message to Congress, which came to power by making false promises to the people," Reddy added.

Reddy further highlighted that with elections spanning across 13 districts, 43 assemblies, six parliamentary segments and 270 mandals, the victory is significant and reflects the growing stronghold of the BJP in Telangana.