BJP's 'resign and face polls' dare meets Revanth Reddy's big retort, says 'ready to quit if...'

Hyderabad:

A political confrontation has broken out in Telangana after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hit back at the BJP's demand that he dissolve the State Assembly and seek a fresh mandate from the people. Responding to the challenge, Reddy said he was willing to resign along with his entire Cabinet but only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi first resigns and dissolves the Union government.

“I am ready to tender my resignation and my cabinet if PM Modi resigns and dissolves his government… Political statements are not one-sided,” Reddy said.

Reddy defends government’s legitimacy

Defending his government's legitimacy, Revanth Reddy said the Congress enjoys a clear majority in Telangana and does not rely on support from other parties to remain in power. He contrasted this with the BJP-led government at the Centre, arguing that it depends on coalition partners and therefore lacks the moral authority to demand his resignation.

“Moreover, I have the majority and do not depend on anyone. The BJP government is depending on many political parties. So, they do not have a clear mandate. They have to resign first, then they can ask me to resign,” Reddy said.

He further added that political challenges cannot be one-sided and must apply equally to all parties.

BJP throws the first punch

The exchange began after BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao launched a strong attack on the Congress government and challenged the Chief Minister to dissolve the Assembly and return to the electorate. Claiming that the Congress government had failed to address key public concerns, Rao said the BJP was ready to test its strength before voters once again.

“If Revanth Reddy has confidence in his leadership, he should resign as Chief Minister, dissolve the Assembly and face the people. All eight BJP MPs from Telangana are ready to resign and contest again,” he said.

The BJP has been targeting the state government over paddy procurement and alleged delays in payments to farmers. Raghunandan Rao accused the Congress administration of failing to address problems at procurement centres and questioned its handling of welfare commitments.

The BJP leader also warned the Congress against holding Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy responsible for procurement-related issues, saying the BJP was equally capable of launching protests against the state government if required.

Adding to the attack, BJP MP D Arvind accused the Congress of losing public trust and claimed the BJP would continue expanding its footprint in Telangana.