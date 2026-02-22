BJP leader found dead after car plunges into canal in Telangana's Jagtial, police probe on

Jagtial:

A BJP leader was found dead after his car fell into the Malayala flood canal in Jagtial district of Telangana, triggering suspicions and a police investigation into whether the incident was an accident or a case of foul play.

Local residents on Sunday spotted a car floating in the flood canal at Suddapalli village in Pegadapalli Mandal of Telangana's Jagtial district and alerted the police. Acting on the information, police teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the vehicle using a crane with the help of expert swimmers.

The body found inside the car was identified as T Ramana, a local leader associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ramana had earlier served as vice chairman of the market committee when he was with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He had recently contested the sarpanch elections with BJP support and lost by a narrow margin.

According to officials, a missing person complaint regarding Ramana had been registered at the Pegadapalli police station three days ago, adding to the mystery surrounding his death.

Police are investigating from the angles of whether it was an accident or murder. Further investigation is underway.

