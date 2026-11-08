Three killed, 14 injured after auto-rickshaw carrying 17 people collides with truck in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:

At least three people were killed and 14 others injured after an auto-rickshaw collided with a truck on the Outer Ring Road near Himayat Sagar in Hyderabad district of Telangana, police said on Sunday. According to the reports, the accident occurred when the passengers were returning after working at an event near Kothur.

Three died, 14 injured

According to Rajendranagar Police, the accident occurred around 12.45 am when an auto-rickshaw carrying 17 people collided with a truck. Three occupants died in the crash, while the remaining 14 sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital for treatment, the police said. On receiving information, the police reached the spot. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police said an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. "A total of 17 people were travelling in the auto-rickshaw. Three people died, and the remaining sustained injuries. They were shifted to the hospital for treatment. We are currently investigating the cause of the accident and will provide more details after the enquiry," the police said.

Further details are awaited.

Four killed as car hits under-construction bridge

In another incident, four people from Karnataka's Yadgir district were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed into an under-construction bridge on the Surat-Chennai Expressway near Ibrahimpur in Shahapur taluk, police said. The victims were returning to their native village on Saturday after visiting the Bhavani Devi temple in Tuljapur, Maharashtra, when the accident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Gururaj Suresh Chavan (29), Reddy Bagla Rathod (33), Govinda Seethya Chavan (28) and Kumar Ramu Rathod (26).

Driver lost control of the vehicle

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rammed into the bridge structure. Two occupants died on the spot, while the other two sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a hospital. However, they succumbed to their injuries a few hours later.

The car was completely mangled in the crash, police said.

A case has been registered at Shahapur police station, and an investigation is underway, they added.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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