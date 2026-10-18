1 dead, 12 injured as Telangana college fest turns tragic, lighting stand falls on students during Dandiya

Hyderabad:

A student was killed, and at least 12 others were injured after a massive lighting stand collapsed during a Dandiya celebration at MVSR Engineering College in Nadargul, Telangana, on Saturday evening. The incident occurred amid strong winds during the concluding hours of the college's annual technical-cum-cultural festival, 'Sangamam'.

The deceased was identified as Sony Narayana Das, a student of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) branch. The collapse occurred when a metal truss supporting decorative lights gave way and fell on a group of female students who were dancing at the event. The injured students were taken to a hospital for treatment, while police launched an investigation into the incident.

What happened at MVSR Engineering College?

According to eyewitnesses, hundreds of students had gathered on the college grounds for the Dandiya programme when the lighting structure collapsed. Strong winds were blowing at the time, and the metal stand reportedly could not withstand the force. The incident took place during the final hours of 'Sangamam', the college's two-day annual technical-cum-cultural festival. The technical events were held on Friday, followed by cultural programmes on Saturday.

College director Prasanna Kumar said the Dandiya programme had been organised at the request of students to conclude the festival. It was scheduled to take place between 5.30 pm and 6 pm. "Unfortunately, just 10 minutes before it was about to conclude, a strong gale came. Because of that, the stand supporting the lights could not withstand it, and one of the stands fell in the section where the girl students were dancing," Kumar said. He confirmed the death of Sony Narayana Das and said around nine students had been admitted to hospital.

College says injured students received medical attention

Kumar said the college management acted immediately after the incident and used its own vehicles to transport the injured students to Pratyusha Hospital as they waited for an ambulance. "We acted immediately, using our own vehicles as it was taking some time for 108 to arrive. We promptly shifted them to Pratyusha Hospital, where they received immediate attention," he said. He added that one or two students had been taken for CT scans on the advice of doctors and that those who underwent the scans had been declared out of danger.

Describing the incident as deeply unfortunate, the director said the management was monitoring the situation and would support the bereaved family. "The management is taking care of everything and monitoring the situation, and we will definitely do our best to support the parents," he said.

Family alleges negligence, demands answers

Suresh, the deceased student's uncle, alleged that safety lapses had contributed to the tragedy. He told reporters that he received a call between 7 pm and 8 pm informing him that a lighting and decoration pole had fallen on his niece's head. He said his friend Ashok, the girl's father, had initially believed that the injury was minor and asked him to check on her.

However, when Suresh reached the hospital, he was informed that she had been brought dead. He alleged that basic safety precautions had not been followed and demanded answers from the authorities.

BJP leader demands action against college management

The incident triggered political reactions, with BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav visiting the site and accusing the college management of criminal negligence. Yadav alleged that poles approximately 80 feet high had been erected without adequate support and had collapsed on around 20 girls. He also claimed that four girls were in critical condition and demanded immediate police action against those responsible.

Issuing an ultimatum to law enforcement agencies, Yadav warned that protests could follow if arrests were not made.

Police launch investigation into safety measures

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collapse. The probe will examine whether the college management and event contractors had obtained the necessary permissions and safety certifications before the programme. A senior police official confirmed that one student had died and 12 others had been injured in the incident. Police personnel were deployed on campus following the collapse as authorities worked to manage the situation and address concerns among students and parents.

According to a police official, "A case has been filed against the MVSR College management over yesterday's lighting truss collapse incident during the Dandiya event organised by the college Management. We are currently investigating the matter."

The investigation is expected to establish whether the lighting structure was installed with adequate support and whether required safety measures were in place during the event.

(With inputs from ANI)

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