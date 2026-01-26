Zomato delivery executive allegedly assaulted at Hyderabad Pizza Hut outlet over rating dispute The delivery executive told police that multiple staff members initially mocked him, which soon led to a heated argument. Eyewitnesses said the confrontation quickly turned violent, with staff members allegedly assaulting him and dragging him along the floor.

A Zomato delivery executive was allegedly attacked by a staff member at a Pizza Hut outlet in Hyderabad following a dispute over customer ratings. The incident occurred on Sunday and was captured on the restaurant’s CCTV cameras. Police have since launched an investigation into the matter.

According to the complaint filed by the delivery executive, the trouble began when he visited the Pizza Hut outlet to pick up an order. He alleged that restaurant staff blamed him for receiving a low customer rating on the food delivery app, holding him responsible for feedback submitted by the customer.

Argument escalates into violence

The delivery executive told police that multiple staff members initially mocked him, which soon led to a heated argument. Eyewitnesses said the confrontation quickly turned violent, with staff members allegedly assaulting him and dragging him along the floor. The entire episode was recorded by the outlet’s CCTV system.

Delivery executive denies responsibility

In his statement, the delivery executive said he tried to explain that customer ratings are given by buyers and that delivery personnel have no control over them. Despite this, he claimed the staff continued to threaten him and physically attack him. Following the complaint, police registered an FIR against the accused Pizza Hut employees on charges of assault and criminal intimidation. Officials said they are reviewing the CCTV footage and questioning those identified in the video as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.