‘Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar…’ BRS MLC K Kavitha breaks silence on conman’s alleged WhatsApp chats

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha breaks silence on Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Delhi excise policy case: A day after the jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar released his alleged WhatsApp chats with K Kavitha and several other leaders, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha rubbished the reports and said that she does not know who he is. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kavitha slammed some media organizations for deliberately spreading false news against the Telangana government, BRS party, and most importantly, her.

“I don't even know who he is”

In a statement on Thursday, Kavitha stated, "I am not even familiar with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. I don't even know who he is. But regardless of the facts, some media outlets are zealous and persistent in publishing false news." She also lambasted BJP leaders saying that based on an anonymous letter by a "financial criminal," the saffron party was carrying out the smear campaign against her. Noting that the people of Telangana are wise, she said the truth will prevail in the due course.

Chandrashekhar accuses Kejriwal and Kavitha

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the alleged conman accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of a prominent businessman, on Wednesday released alleged WhatsApp chats with jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain and BRS leader Kavitha. Accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from a businessman's wife, Chandrashekhar is currently lodged at the Mandoli jail in Delhi.

In the alleged conversations, Chandrashekhar claims that there is a connection between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the BRS leader about the Delhi excise policy scam.

He wrote, "This very application and attached chats expose the link between the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K. Kavitha, who are involved in the Delhi liquor scam."

The allegations levelled by Chandrashekhar have raised concerns about the role of political leaders in the liquor policy scam. Further inquiries will likely provide additional insights into the matter.

Chandrashekhar in his letter stated that the very application and chats attached show the nexus between the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal and Kavitha, who are allegedly involved in the Delhi liquor policy scam. According to Chandrashekhar, the chats submitted to the L-G will aid the ongoing investigation into the liquor scam. "The said chats are with regard to Rs 15 crore given by me to Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain which was asked to be delivered to K. Kavitha of the BRS in Hyderabad," said the letter released through his legal counsel Anant Malik.

According to the screenshots of the alleged chats, it is evident that Chandrashekhar had a coded conversation with a person whose number was saved as 'Kavita Akka TRS'. In one of the messages, the sender wrote, "AK bro package has to be given. It's ready with me." Chandrashekhar alleged that this package refers to an amount of Rs 15 crore. In another chat with a mobile number not saved on his phone, and claimed to be of Satyendar Jain, one of the messages read, "Bro Ghee tin ready. Yes bro 15 Kg." Chandrashekhar claimed that in their code words, 'ghee' refers to money and 15 kg meant Rs 15 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Rs 200 crore extortion case: Sukesh Chandrasekhar files petition seeking transfer of case to another judge

Also Read: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar releases alleged WhatsApp chats with THESE leaders | CHECK HERE