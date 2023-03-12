Follow us on Image Source : PTI KCR's party welcomes Amit Shah with morphed 'Washing Powder Nirma' poster in Hyderabad

Washing Powder Nirma Poster: Union Home Minister Amit Shah got a sarcastic welcome in Hyderabad on Sunday. Leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) set up a 'Washing Powder Nirma' hoarding stinging Shah at JBS junction in Hyderabad today. However, this was not the first incident. Earlier various posters surfaced on the walls of Hyderabad against the BJP leaders and PM Modi.

Posters continue to surface on the walls of Hyderabad since Saturday when the BRS MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The poster read 'Welcome Amit Shah' and there were morphed images of Nirma Girl with faces of BJP Leaders who joined the Saffron party from other parties.

As per a report of ANI, the hoarding showed the faces of Himanta Biswa Sharma, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Sujana Chowdhary, Arjun Khotkar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Eshwarappa and Virupakshappa.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Hyderabad to attend the 54th CISF Raising Day parade. Senior BJP leader and former MLC, N Ramchander Rao reacted to the hoarding set up by BRS leaders and condemned the incidents.

N Ramchander Rao reaction

"BRS leaders have developed a habit of displaying hoardings without naming themselves because they are afraid of being attracted to some action by law enforcement agencies. It has become a habit to display such hoardings by showing the BJP government and BJP party leaders in a bad light," he said.

"Now when Amit Shah is on his official visit, the BRS leaders are trying to show a Nirma Ad as if when someone joins BJP, they become clean. This type of hoarding with this type of message is given by the BRS leaders with public money. I am sure the public money is being spent on these hoardings," he added.

