Two girls die of suffocation after getting trapped in parked car in Telangana During the discussion in the house, Thanu Sri and Abhinetri went outside, opened the car door and sat inside the vehicle unnoticed.

Hyderabad:

A tragic incident unfolded in Telangana’s Rangareddy district, where two young girls, aged four and five, lost their lives after accidentally getting locked inside a parked car. The heartbreaking episode occurred in Damargidda village under the Chevella police station limits.

According to initial police reports, the children—identified as Thanu Sri (4) and Abhinetri (5)—were cousins who had accompanied their families to a relative's house to attend a marriage alliance discussion. While the adults were engaged indoors, the girls wandered outside and managed to get into a parked vehicle without anyone noticing.

The car, reportedly parked near the residence, became a death trap as the children were unable to unlock it from the inside. Police said the girls remained inside the closed vehicle for approximately 30 to 45 minutes before being discovered unconscious.

Upon finding them, family members immediately rushed the children to a nearby government hospital. However, doctors declared both girls dead on arrival due to suffocation.

Speaking to the media, officials from Chevella police station stated that the families had taken the bodies back to their respective native places soon after the incident. As of now, no official complaint has been filed. Authorities are treating the case as an unfortunate accident, but further investigation is ongoing to determine if any negligence was involved.

The incident serves as a sombre reminder of the dangers posed by unattended vehicles and the need for constant vigilance when young children are nearby.

(PTI inputs)