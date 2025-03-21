Traffic advisory issued in Hyderabad for Hazrat Ali's death anniversary procession: Check routes to avoid Hyderabad traffic advisory: The procession will take place between 2 pm and 8 pm and is expected to cover key stretches in Telangana's capital city. Hyderabad Police has advised commuters to check traffic advisory before starting their journey.

Hyderabad traffic advisory: In view of the religious procession set to be taken out on Friday to observe the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, Hyderabad traffic police has announced a series of traffic restrictions and diversions to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety. As per details, the procession will take place between 2 pm and 8 pm and is expected to cover key stretches in Telangana's capital city.

As per the traffic advisory, the procession is scheduled to begin from Charminar and will move through Charkaman, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Madina, Tipu Khana Masjid, Chatta Bazar, Lakkad Kote, Salama School in Purani Haveli, APAT ‘X’ Road, Darushifa Grounds, S.J Rotary, Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital, and finally culminate at Masjid-e-Imamia.

A look at traffic diversion points:

Tipu Khana Mosque

Irani Galli Arman Cafe

Dabeerpura Darwaza

Gulzar Houz

Shivaji Bridge

Chaderghat Rotary

Nayapul

Metti Kha Sheer

Purani Haveli

APAT junction

SJ Rotary

Check suggested routes between 2 pm and 4.30 pm

To manage traffic during this period, commuters are advised to take alternate routes. Those travelling from Nayapul towards Himathpura, Nagulachinta, or Chandrayangutta can use the route via Madina, City College, Moosabowli, Chowk, and Khilwath to reach Himathpura. Alternatively, they can proceed via Solarium Museum, S.J Rotary, Darulshifa, APAT, Mir Alam Mandi, Bibi Bazar, Alijah Kotla, and Haribowli, the advisory stated.

Check suggested routes between 4 pm and 7 pm

For commuters travelling between 4 pm and 7 pm from Shivaji Bridge towards Darulshifa and Etebar Chowk, the suggested route is through Madina, Gulzar Houz, and Etebar Chowk. These diversions will be applicable to all types of vehicles, including TGSRTC and APSRTC buses, private transport, and any other vehicles passing through the route of the procession, stated Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Who was Hazrat Ali?

Hazrat Ali was one of the most revered figures in Islamic history and holds a place of immense respect as both the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad. Born in 599 CE in the holy city of Mecca, he was among the earliest individuals to embrace Islam and played a vital role in supporting the Prophet’s mission of spreading peace, truth, and justice.

Honoured as the fourth Caliph in Islam and the first Imam in Shia tradition, Hazrat Ali's life remains a shining example of leadership rooted in knowledge, compassion, and unwavering faith. He is widely celebrated for his sharp intellect, deep sense of justice, and spiritual wisdom.

Hazrat Ali's legacy lives on through his powerful sermons, insightful letters, and timeless sayings—many of which are preserved in the revered collection Nahj al-Balagha. His words continue to offer guidance and inspiration to millions of people across the globe, transcending time and geography.

