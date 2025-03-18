Six-year-old among three of Telangana family killed in road accident in US Florida road accident: The accident occurred when the family was returning home after a weekend trip.

Florida road accident: Three members of a family, including a six-year-old boy, from the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana were killed in a road accident in Florida in the US, their kin said. The family hailed from Tekulapalli village in Ranga Reddy district.

Pragathi Reddy (35), a woman working in the software industry, along with her son and 56-year-old mother-in-law, died in a road accident involving a truck. Her husband, who was behind the wheel, was injured in the crash, according to her father, Mohan Reddy.

The late Pragathi Reddy was the daughter of former Sarpanch Mohan Reddy, hailing from Tekulapalli village in Kondurgu mandal, located within the Shadnagar constituency.

How did the accident happen?

The accident took place around 3 am while Pragathi's husband, Rohit Reddy, was driving the car. Their younger son also suffered injuries in the incident.

"My daughter went to the US in 2012 and did her MS there. We got information at 4 am today that a vehicle on the wrong route hit the car in which our family was travelling, leading to their spot death. I don't have more details about the accident. My son-in-law and my eight-month-old grandson survived," Mohan Reddy, told the mediapersons, as he broke down.

Mohan Reddy said he would be leaving for the US.

According to another family member of Mohan Reddy, the accident occurred when Pragathi Reddy's family was returning home after a weekend trip.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Telangana announces 42 per cent reservation for OBCs, recognizes their population at 56.36 per cent

Also Read: Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy says state borrowed Rs 4,000 crore RBI loan to pay salaries