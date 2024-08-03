Telangana: Woman kills neighbour with hammer over debt dispute in Rangareddy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

A woman allegedly killed another woman, living in her neighbourhood over a money dispute in Shiva Ganga Colony, under the LB Nagar police limits of Telangana's Rangareddy district, a police official said. According to information, the deceased Narasamma had lent Rs 20,000 to her neighbour Sarojini. When Narasamma asked for her money back, a heated argument ensued between the two women.

In the heat of the moment, Sarojini attacked Narsamma in the face with a hammer, resulting in the latter's tragic demise. On Friday, the police said that it received a call at 9.30 pm, following which they reached the site of the incident and registered a case.

The body of the deceased was sent for a postmortem. Inspector of LB Nagar police station said, "The accused, Sarojini, attacked Narasamma in the face with a hammer, resulting in her death at the scene. We have registered a case and taken Sarojini into custody"

Man kills wife in Rangareddy district

Earlier on Tuesday, the police said that a man allegedly murdered his wife over suspicions of infidelity in the same Rangareddy district. As per the police, the couple got married four years ago, however, they frequently engaged in quarrels.

Bollaram Raju, 47, a resident of Ushodaya Residency Apartment in Agriculture Colony, Hastinapuram, allegedly attacked his wife, Jyothi, 33, with an iron rod on Tuesday night. In another grim incident, the police on Monday said that it arrested a 38-year-old man in Telangana's Nirmal for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter. According to the police, the accused Sanjeev was convicted of murdering his second wife and was released from prison five months ago. After he came out of jail, he started living with his first wife and two children in Gundampalli village, Dilawarpur mandal of Nirmal district in Telangana.

(With ANI Inputs)

