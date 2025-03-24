Telangana: Woman jumps from moving train in Hyderabad to escape alleged rape attempt The victim stated that after two other female passengers left the train at Alwal railway station, an unidentified man entered the ladies' coach.

A 23-year-old woman sustained injuries after bravely jumping from a moving MMTS (Multi Modal Transport Service) train in Hyderabad on the evening of March 22nd, while attempting to escape a man who allegedly tried to rape her in the ladies coach. The Government Railway Police (GRP) confirmed the incident on Monday, stating that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

According to the victim's statement to the police, she was travelling alone in the ladies coach from Secunderabad railway station towards Medchal when the horrifying incident unfolded. After two other female passengers de-boarded at Alwal railway station, an unidentified man, estimated to be around 25 years old, allegedly approached her and demanded sexual favours. Upon her refusal, the man reportedly attempted to force himself on her. In a desperate attempt to escape the assault, the woman jumped from the moving train.

The courageous act resulted in serious injuries for the young woman, including bleeding wounds to her head, chin, right hand, and waist. Fortunately, passersby noticed her and promptly arranged for her to be taken to a nearby state-run hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

GRP officials reported that the victim has expressed her ability to identify the accused if she encounters him again. Based on her detailed complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 75 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 131 (use of criminal force) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The victim, who works in the private sector, had been travelling from Medchal to Secunderabad on the day of the incident to get her mobile phone display repaired.

The GRP has assured that a thorough investigation is being conducted to identify and apprehend the accused. This shocking incident has once again raised concerns about the safety and security of women travelling on public transport. Authorities are expected to intensify efforts to ensure the safety of female passengers, particularly in designated ladies' compartments. The investigation into this distressing case is ongoing.