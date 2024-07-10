Telangana: Woman falls off Visakha Express train after drunk man misbehaves with her

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN RAIL INFO Representational pic

A 25-year-old woman a teacher in a private school in Hyderabad - suffered injuries after "falling" from a train after a "drunk" man allegedly misbehaved with her on Visakha Express train in Miryalguda town of Telangana. She was travelling along on the train.

According to police, the incident took place when the Visakha Express crossed Miryalaguda Railway station on Tuesday. The accused, in his 30s, too fell off the sleeper coach of the train and sustained injuries.

A government railway police official on Wednesday said the man and woman, both, were admitted to different hospitals and they were safe.

When her husband came to know about the incident, he moved the police and filed a complaint alleging that the "drunk" man, who was standing near the door in the coach misbehaved and touched her inappropriately as she was returning after washing her hands near the washroom when both fell off the train.

Another GRP official said after getting information about the incident from some passengers they rushed to the spot and shifted the woman and the man to different hospitals.

The man, however, told police that when the brake was applied suddenly he caught the woman and due to the jerk both fell from the train and claimed he did not misbehave with her.

The man was found in an inebriated condition, the official said. A case was registered and further investigation was on, the official added.



