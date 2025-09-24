Telangana: Woman 'abducted' by parents for marrying against their wishes in Hyderabad; case filed The couple tied the knot four months ago, but the woman’s parents opposed the marriage because they believed the groom did not have a 'proper' job. Both the bride and groom belong to the same caste, and their families are even related.

Hyderabad:

A young woman was forcibly taken from her in-laws' home in Hyderabad’s Narsampally village after she got married against the wishes of her parents, PTI reported. A video of the incident has gone viral.

The couple tied the knot four months ago, but the woman’s parents opposed the marriage because they believed the groom did not have a "proper" job. Both the bride and groom belong to the same caste, and their families are even related.

Woman's in-laws 'attacked' after heated argument

After the couple returned home following their marriage, the woman’s parents and relatives visited her in-laws’ house. A heated argument erupted between the two sides.

The woman was then allegedly dragged out of the house and forced into a car by her parents and relatives.

The husband and in-laws said they were attacked during the incident, with chili powder thrown at them and physical assault.

Kidnapping case filed

A kidnapping case has been filed against the woman’s parents and four other family members at Keesara police station.

The woman later informed the police that she is with her father and plans to visit the police station the next day.

Parents kills daughter, her boyfriend in Jharkhand

Earlier in August, a couple and three of their relatives were arrested for the murder of their daughter and her boyfriend in Jharkhand’s Palamu district. The bodies of 21-year-old Vibha Kumari and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Subhash Kumar, were found in a well in Purni Tariya village.

Vibha’s parents, Upendra Mahto and Kalawati Devi, reportedly disapproved of their daughter’s relationship and urged her to end it. When she refused, they planned the killing. On the night of August 1, Vibha’s parents and three of her paternal uncles lured Subhash to their home, where they killed both and disposed of their bodies in the well.