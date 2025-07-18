Telangana weather: IMD predicts heavy rains for seven districts, issues yellow alert, check full forecast Telangana weather update: Along with this, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and strong surface winds are also likely at isolated places in all 33 districts.

Hyderabad:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for seven Telangana districts for Friday and also issued a yellow alert for the state.

As per the IMD’s latest bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Yadadri Bhongir and Nagarkurnool districts.

Along with this, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and strong surface winds are also likely at isolated places in all 33 districts.

IMD predicts a cloudy sky over Hyderabad

The IMD said Hyderabad and its surrounding areas will see a generally cloudy sky for the next 24 hours. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening or night. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 23°C respectively,” as per the bulletin of the IMD.

IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana

The weather department issued a yellow alert for various districts on July 17 and 18 and for Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast rains on July 17 and 18.

Apart from rains, thundershowers with gusty winds are very likely to occur in Hyderabad as well.

As per the data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, the maximum temperature in the state has dipped to as low as 29.9 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Adilabad.