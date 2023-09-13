Telangana: Union Minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy detained by Hyderabad Police

Follow us on Image Source : X Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stages protest against the state government

Telangana BJP president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy was detained by the Hyderabad police. He was sitting on a 24-hour hunger strike against the KCR government in Hyderabad's Indira Park.

"Our arrest is your fall KCR garu.. the fight continues - for the rights of the people of Telangana. KCR govt can't disrupt BJP's peaceful protest against his tyrannical rule and neglect to address the concerns of unemployed youth..," a post by Reddy on X read.

Earlier, while addressing a 24-hour protest fast organised by BJP in solidarity with the unemployed youth, Reddy said lakhs of youth had fought for Telangana statehood with the hope of getting jobs.

He said about 1,200 "Telangana children" had sacrificed their lives for the sake of Telangana statehood.

However, the BRS government completely neglected the unemployed youth, he alleged.

"They thought they will get jobs. But, unfortunately, unemployed youth did not get jobs even after nine years," he said.

The BRS government did not conduct Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment tests for long and "tried to deceive the unemployed youth as per a plan", he said.

And, finally, when the state government conducted recruitment tests, the test papers leaked due to the "corruption of those in the government" and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's "inability", he alleged.

This has left lakhs of unemployed youth high and dry, Reddy said.

Chief Minister KCR had promised unemployment dole of Rs 3,016 per month but "backstabbed" the unemployed youth, he alleged.

The CM had promised regularisation of Home Guards but a Home Guard has recently committed suicide in Hyderabad as he did not get salary for two months, Reddy said.

"It was not a suicide. It was a murder by the BRS government. Because, you cheated after making a promise. You did not regularise them. You said you will regularize (the services of) Home Guards but did not do," he alleged.

Many members of CM KCR's family got jobs but the unemployed youth did not get jobs, the BJP leader charged.

The Congress had also done injustice to unemployment youth, he said.

"The NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is filling up 10 lakh job vacancies in the Centre. About 70,000-80,000 appointment letters are being handed over every month. Under MUDRA loans, crores of unemployed youth in the country are not only being given jobs but empowered to provide jobs to others," the Union Minister asserted.

Telangana youth would "bury" the BRS at Tank Bund in the city where they had once agitated for Telangana statehood, Reddy said.

He further alleged that the CM KCR is trying to resurrect the Congress in the state.

The youth would not forgive the BRS and Congress due to the injustice done by the two parties and teach them a lesson in the coming Assembly polls, he said.

The BJP, after it comes to power, would provide jobs to the unemployed youth similar to how the Centre is filling up vacancies, the Union Minister said.

