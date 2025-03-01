Telangana: Short circuit triggers explosion, fire in building in Rangaredy, three of family dead, two injured Five members of the family were in the building when the short circuit triggered an explosion in the refrigerator. Three people, including a 6-year-old girl, who were on the first floor, succumbed due to choking by dense smoke. Two persons on the second floor jumped from the building to escape fire.

In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out at Osman Kirana Shop in Puppalguda, Rangareddy, due to a short circuit. The tragic incident resulted in three fatalities and two injuries, according to officials. In a statement, Hari Krishna, SHO of Narsingi Police Station, said that the incident took place on February 28 at around 5:30 PM when a refrigerator inside the Kirana shop exploded due to a short circuit.

The official added that the explosion led to a fire that quickly spread to the upper floors of the three-storey building. According to the police, they received a complaint from one Tameez Khan, a resident of Gandipet Mandal. Tameez told police that his cousin, Osman Khan, owned the shop on the ground floor of a G+2 building in Pasha Colony, Puppalguda.

After he had learned about the fire, the complainant rushed to the scene and found the flames had extended up to the first floor, where Osman Khan's family members were present.

Six-year-old girl among deceased

At the time of the incident, five family members of Osman Khan were present in the building, among whom three, including a six-year-old girl, died. The deceased have been identified as Jameela Khatun (65), Shahana Khanam (30), and Sidra Fathima (6), who were present on the first floor and succumbed to heavy smoke, the complaint stated.

Two injured while jumping from building to escape fire

Meanwhile, Younis Khan (44) and his wife Asia Khatun (36), who were residing on the second floor, sustained injuries after jumping from the building in an attempt to escape the fire.

(With ANI Inputs)