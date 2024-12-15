Telangana Police busts fake currency racket in Kamareddy, arrests six accused

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

In a major success, Telangana Police busted a fake currency racket and arrested six people in connection with the case in the Koyya Gutta area under the Banswada Town police station limits of the Kamareddy district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Kadapatri Rajagopal Rao, Hussain Peera, Kolavar Kiran Kumar, Kesrole Ramdas Goud, Radhakrishna, and Ajay Eashwar Lokhande.

Accused nabbed during vehicle search

According to officials, while conducting vehicle checks at Koyyagutta Banswada Police intercepted a car and found three individuals, namely Kadapatri Rajagopal Rao, Kolavar Kiran Kumar, and Kesrole Ramdas Goud.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police found Rs 30 lakh worth of counterfeit currency. During the further investigation, it was revealed that the accused were part of a gang which was involved in printing and circulating counterfeit currency across the country.

Multi-state operations busted

The gang consisted of eight members from multiple states, including Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra. According to the police, the gang's modus operandi involved printing counterfeit currency in Hyderabad and circulating it to the length and breadth of the country.

The police seized 56 lakh 90 thousand rupees worth of counterfeit currency, printers, computers, paper cutters, and other equipment used in printing counterfeit currency. Six accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The police are searching for two more accused, Kamlesh and Sukhram, who are still at large.

(With inputs from agencies)