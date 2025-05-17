Telangana police arrest 20 maoist members, seize large cache of weapons in Mulugu Telangana police have arrested 20 Maoists, seized a large cache of weapons, and disrupted their operations following a successful intelligence-driven crackdown and the success of Operation Black Forest along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

New Delhi:

In a significant operation, Telangana police have arrested 20 members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), including a Division Committee member and five Area Committee members, during vehicle checks, searches, and patrols in Mulugu district. The arrests occurred between May 16 and 17 in areas under the jurisdiction of the Venkatpuram, Wajedu, and Kannagudem police stations.

Mulugu Superintendent of Police Shabresh P confirmed that the arrests followed intelligence gathered after a large-scale search operation launched by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh police in the Karrigutta Hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The operation revealed that Maoist groups, previously hiding in Karrigutta, were dispersing in small groups across various locations in the district.

Weapons seized and criminal activities

The arrested Maoists were involved in several criminal activities, including the killing of police and CRPF personnel in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, ambushes on security forces, and the targeted killings of suspected informers. The police seized a significant cache of weapons, including three 5.56mm INSAS rifles, four 7.62mm SLR rifles, one 303 rifle, four 8mm rifles, two live grenades, and numerous magazines. Authorities believe these weapons were used in violent campaigns against security personnel.

Maoist strategies and bomb placements

In addition to the arrests, police reported that the Maoists had planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the Karrigutta forest area. These IEDs were intended to block access for security forces and civilians and to establish a Maoist guerrilla base. The Maoists had also issued a warning on April 8, urging locals to avoid the area to prevent clashes and ensure their control.

Operation Black Forest: A major victory

The arrests come after the success of Operation Black Forest, a 21-day coordinated effort that dismantled Maoist strongholds along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Announced on May 14, the operation resulted in the neutralization of 31 Maoists, including 16 women, and the seizure of 450 IEDs, nearly two tons of explosives, and numerous firearms. The operation also left 18 security personnel injured.

Ongoing efforts to combat maoist violence

The recent arrests and the success of Operation Black Forest underscore the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat Maoist violence. With continued surveillance and operations, authorities remain committed to neutralizing Maoist insurgency and restoring peace in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.