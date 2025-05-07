Telangana on high alert following 'Operation Sindoor', all emergency services staff leaves cancelled Telangana has declared a state-wide high alert after Operation Sindoor, with emergency measures including leave cancellations, heightened surveillance, and strict actions against misinformation and illegal foreign nationals.

Hyderabad:

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, the Telangana government has issued a state-wide high alert. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a high-level emergency meeting with senior government officials to coordinate the response. All department employees responsible for emergency services have had their leaves cancelled and have been instructed to be on standby for immediate duty.

Foreign travel cancelled for ministers and officials

In a decisive move, the Chief Minister ordered all ministers and senior officials to cancel any scheduled foreign travel and remain available in the state. Reddy also warned against government employees making controversial statements to the media or on social media platforms, adding that strict action would be taken for any violations.

A 24/7 toll-free helpline will be made available for public assistance, ensuring transparent and continuous communication during this period.

Crackdown on illegal foreign nationals

CM Reddy has directed law enforcement agencies to detain individuals residing illegally in Telangana, specifically targeting Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals. Authorities have also been tasked with ensuring adequate stock of blood supplies and emergency medicines in hospitals across the state. Regular updates on the availability of beds in private hospitals have also been mandated.

Emphasising national solidarity, Reddy stated, "A strong message of unified support for the Indian Armed Forces must be conveyed across the nation." He appealed to all political parties to maintain restraint during these challenging times.

Focus on cybersecurity and misinformation

Highlighting the growing threat of misinformation, CM Reddy announced the formation of a special cell to curb fake news and prevent public panic. “Strong action will be taken against those spreading false information intended to incite fear,” he said.

Furthermore, police officials have been directed to link all CCTV cameras across the three commissioners in Greater Hyderabad to the centralized Command Control Room to enhance surveillance and coordination.

The government’s proactive steps signal a comprehensive and alert response mechanism as the state stands vigilant in these tense times.