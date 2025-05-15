Telangana: Medical student ends life by jumping into lake in Bibinagar The 24-year-old student, who belongs to Kerala, left the hostel on a two-wheeler, but did not return even after a long time.

Hyderabad:

A 23-year-old MBBS student from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bibinagar tragically died by suspected suicide, police confirmed on Thursday. Abhijeet, a third-year student hailing from Kerala, was found deceased in Pedda Cheruvu Lake in Bibinagar, approximately 40 kilometres from Hyderabad.

According to authorities, Abhijeet left his hostel on his two-wheeler on Wednesday and failed to return, raising concerns among his friends. Upon being alerted, his parents tracked his last known location to the vicinity of the lake in Bibinagar.

Upon reaching the scene, police discovered Abhijeet's two-wheeler, footwear, and mobile phone near the water's edge. Suspecting the worst, they deployed expert swimmers who subsequently retrieved his body from the lake. The body has been moved for post-mortem examination.

The motive behind Abhijeet's extreme step remains unknown at this time, and police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

This tragic incident comes at a time when AIIMS Bibinagar's Department of Psychiatry had recently launched a suicide prevention helpline. This initiative, established by World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, aimed to provide support to students in distress. The helpline was designed with a two-tiered response system, involving trained nursing officers for initial support and psychiatry faculty and clinical psychologists for escalated cases, employing active listening, suicide enquiry, and safety planning techniques.

AIIMS Bibinagar attracts students from across the nation based on their performance in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG). The institution has yet to release an official statement regarding this unfortunate loss.

Police are currently investigating all possible angles to determine the circumstances leading to Abhijeet's death.

