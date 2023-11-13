Telangana: Nine killed, 11 injured as massive fire erupts at chemical godown in Hyderabad | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A huge fire erupted at a chemical godown in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad fire: In a tragic incident, at least nine people were killed and eleven others sustained injury after a massive fire erupted at a chemical godown in Telangana. According to the police, the incident occurred at Bazar Ghat under the limits of the Nampally police station in Hyderabad.

They further stated that as many as 21 people have been rescued so far. Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the apartment complex godown fire site to take stock of the situation.

The fire spread from the vehicle mechanic garage to the nearest apartment due to the presence of chemical drums and diesel in the garage, they said. DCP Venkateshwar Rao, Central Zone, Hyderabad said that the incident happened when the repair work of a car was going on in the godown on the ground floor. "The sparks spread to the chemical barrel kept in the godown and caused the fire. Within no time, the fire engulfed other floors of the building and caused six deaths," he added.

Meanwhile, upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, he further added.

