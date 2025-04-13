Telangana: Man dies after skidding while trying to flee checkpoint in Hyderabad, came under bus While the police alleges that the person lost control while fleeing the checkpoint, local alleges the accident happened due to police's negligence. Locals staged a protest.

A 35-year-old man in Hyderabad's Balanagar area died in road accident, after he was allegeddly trying to dodge a police checkpoint. However, the locals contradicted these claims and alleged that accident happened due to negligence of a 'drunk' police constable. As per the police, the incident occurred in the Balanagar area on Sunday when the 35-year-old man, a carpenter, was stopped by the traffic police for a routine check.

The biker attempted to flee but lost control, skidding and falling onto the road. A bus, coming from behind, ran over him, and he died on the spot, police said.

Locals staged protest

While the police alleges that the person lost control while fleeing the checkpoint, local alleges the accident happened due to police's negligence. Locals staged a protest and blamed a traffic constable for the accident, they blocked the road and also alleged that the constable was drunk.

Police said they reviewed CCTV footage, which revealed that the bike rider himself had skidded. A case was filed against the traffic constable at the Balanagar police station following a complaint by the deceased's brother. Further investigation is underway.

Muzaffarnagar road accident

In another tragic road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, two men in their early twenties were killed in a head-on collision between their motorcycle and a tractor trolley on the Panipat-Khatima highway. The police identified the victims as Tushar (22), son of Manoj Kumar, and Tushar (21), son of Amit Kumar.

Titawi SHO Manmendra Bhati said the accident occurred when the two men were returning to Shamli from Muzaffarnagar. The tractor trolley driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

