Karnataka govt levying 'election tax' to fund Telangana Congress: KTR

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana Minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that the Karnataka government levied an “election tax” on builders in Bengaluru to fund the Telangana Congress in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

"Apparently, Karnataka’s newly elected Congress Government has started levying a political election tax of Rs 500 per Square Foot to Bengaluru builders to fund Telangana Congress," a BRS leader posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Old habits die hard. The grand old party and its rich legacy of Scams is legendary and that’s why it’s been rechristened Scamgress. No matter how much money they pump, the people of Telangana can not be fooled. Say NO to SCAMGRESS in TS," he added.

The political temperatures are on a rise in Telangana with months to go for the Assembly polls where a triangular contest is on the cards - BRS, Congress and BJP. The attacks and counter-attacks are stepping up on all fronts.

Earlier on September 26, KTR slammed PM Modi over his remarks on the Telangana formation and said that he should apologise to the people of the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer to the people of Telangana and apologise to the people through this address," KTR said.

PM Modi will address a public meeting to be organised by BJP at Mahabubnagar on October 1.

The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will also go to polls later this year.

(With ANI inputs)