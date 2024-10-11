Telangana: KT Rama Rao liles criminal defamation case against Minister Konda Surekha

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/ SOCIAL MEDIA KT Rama Rao and Konda Surekha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has taken legal action against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha by filing a criminal defamation case in the Nampally Court. This move follows Surekha's recent comments, which KTR claims are baseless and malicious, aimed at damaging his reputation.

In a press release from KTR's office, it was revealed that he had previously issued a legal notice to Surekha, demanding a public apology for her defamatory statements. However, she did not retract her remarks, prompting KTR to escalate the matter legally. KTR emphasized that such comments not only cause personal harm but also threaten his public image.

KTR highlighted that this is not the first instance of Surekha making defamatory statements, recalling that she had previously been reprimanded by the Election Commission for similar behavior. He argued that her repeated actions represent a deliberate effort to tarnish his reputation through a pattern of malicious conduct.

According to KTR's release, his defamation case against Surekha underscores a broader orchestrated effort to undermine his standing. He stated that her remarks were made with intent and malice, aiming to harm both his personal and professional reputation. "These are not mere political jibes but calculated efforts to degrade my image," KTR noted.

The controversy was sparked when Konda Surekha linked the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to KTR. She accused him of phone tapping and blackmailing the actresses, claiming he manipulated them into addiction. "It is KT Rama Rao because of whom Samantha's divorce happened... He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses," Surekha alleged.

