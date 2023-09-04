Telangana: Jilted lover attacks woman, stabs her brother to death in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE BY KJPARGETER ON FREEPIK Representative Image

An engineering graduate was killed of stab wounds while his sister sustained injuries in an attack by a youngster with a knife at his residence over an alleged love affair with a woman, the police said.

According to the police, the assailant barged into the house of the woman and attacked her and her brother with the knife.

"Her (woman's) brother died in the knife attack while she has been admitted to a hospital with injuries," the official said on Sunday.

“Some local residents caught hold of the youth and alerted the police. He was taken into custody,” the official added.

Another official said based on the preliminary investigation that the woman had been "avoiding" the assailant of late and he went to her house on Sunday and argued with her.

The youngster took a knife from the kitchen following which put her in to panic after which she ran into a room screaming and her brother who was in another room came to rescue her.

The youngster attacked the man with the knife resulting in his death. The woman was also later attacked and injured by her jilted lover.

Soon, the local residents rushed into the house and caught hold of the assailant, police said. A case was booked and further investigations were on.

