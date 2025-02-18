Tragic incident at Telangana High Court: Senior lawyer dies of heart attack while arguing case The incident occurred when senior lawyer Venugopal Rao was arguing a case in Court Hall 21. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A tragic incident occurred at the Telangana High Court on Tuesday wherein a lawyer suffered a fatal heart attack while arguing a case in the courtroom. As per the information, the deceased has been identified as Venugopal Rao. The senior lawyer Rao was presenting arguments before a judge in Court Hall 21 when he suddenly collapsed. Following this, fellow lawyers and court staff rushed to Rao's aid and he was rushed to the Osmania Hospital.

However, doctors confirmed him dead on arrival. They later stated that the cause of death was a heart attack. The sudden demise of Rao left the legal fraternity mourning in Hyderabad.

Further details are awaited.