Telangana HC upholds death penalty for five Mujahideen members in 2013 Hyderabad bomb blast case The five individuals had challenged the verdict of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court, which sentenced them to death in 2016.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence for five members of the banned terrorist group, Indian Mujahideen (IM), in connection with the 2013 Hyderabad bomb blast case. The blasts occurred on February 21, 2013, in the crowded Dilsukhnagar area of Hyderabad, resulting in the deaths of 18 people and injuries to 131 others. The first explosion took place at a bus stop, and the second near a dhaba (A1 Mirchi Center) in the vicinity.

Review petition dismissed

A division bench comprising Justice K. Lakshman and Justice P. Sri Sudha dismissed the review petition filed by the IM members, thus confirming the verdict delivered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. The bench stated, "The sentence awarded by the lower court is upheld." The NIA court had convicted the five men—IM co-founder Mohammad Ahmed Sidibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal, Pakistani national Zia-ur-Rehman alias Waqas, Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Tehseen Akhtar alias Monu, and Ejaz Sheikh—on December 13, 2016.

Appeal to Supreme Court

The defence lawyer for one of the convicts announced plans to appeal the decision in the Supreme Court. The prosecution lawyer, speaking before the High Court, noted that the NIA had taken over the investigation due to the involvement of terrorism, though the initial investigation was conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Hyderabad police. The prosecution also mentioned that the main accused, Riyaz Bhatkal, is currently hiding in Pakistan.

Death penalty for five convicts

The prosecution argued that the NIA special court had considered the case as one of the "rarest of rare" instances, leading to the imposition of the death penalty on all five convicts. Following a detailed hearing of the appeals filed by the convicts, the High Court upheld the death sentences. The NIA had filed a 4,000-page charge sheet in the case, which further substantiated the gravity of the crime.

This ruling marks a significant chapter in the case, which has been closely watched due to its implications on national security and the fight against terrorism. The convicts' fate now rests with the Supreme Court, where they will seek further judicial relief.