Telangana govt urged to hold discussions on 400-acre land issue near Hyderabad university Meenakshi Natarajan urges the Telangana government to engage in discussions with stakeholders over the disputed 400-acre land near the University of Hyderabad, as student protests and legal proceedings continue.

Amid growing protests from students and other groups, Meenakshi Natarajan, in charge of party affairs for Telangana at the All India Congress Committee (AICC), has called on the state government to engage in discussions with all stakeholders regarding the 400-acre land near the University of Hyderabad (UoH). Natarajan, who arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday, urged the government to consider the objections raised by students and avoid hasty decisions. She emphasized that the government should listen to the concerns of students rather than rushing through the process.

A committee of ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industry Minister D. Sridhar Babu (a former UoH student), and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, has been tasked with consulting the university’s executive committee, civil society groups, and other stakeholders.

Natarajan may meet civil society groups

A senior Congress leader shared that Natarajan had mentioned that the government should not only listen to the objections of students and other groups but also wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the matter. "We will engage in discussions with all stakeholders and should patiently hear their concerns," the leader added. It is also expected that Natarajan will meet with some civil society organizations on this issue.

No invitation for students

The Congress leader clarified that the land in question, located in Kanchagachibowli, is owned by the state government, which has fought legal battles to retain it. However, sources at UoH revealed that some student groups and university staff members are planning to meet Natarajan on Sunday to discuss the matter. UoH Students' Union President Umesh Ambedkar confirmed that no official invitation had been extended to them for talks with the committee of ministers.

The Telangana government’s plan to develop the 400-acre land in Kanchagachibowli for IT infrastructure has sparked opposition from the UoH Students' Union. The matter is currently being heard in both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

Students claim the land belongs to university

Protesting students argue that the 400-acre land is part of the university's property. However, the state government maintains that the land belongs to it and that the university was allocated an equivalent piece of land near its campus in exchange for the Kanchagachibowli plot.

In response to concerns over law and order, the Cyberabad Police restricted public access to the 400-acre area in Kanchagachibowli, citing the current security situation. The restriction, effective until April 16, was aimed at preventing any disruptions to public peace and order.