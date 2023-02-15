Telangana: 6 coaches of Godavari Express derail near Hyderabad, none injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Telangana: At least 6 coaches of Godavari Express derailed in Telangana on Wednesday morning near Hyderabad. Fortunately, no passenger was injured in the incident. The train was going towards Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam, South Central Railway (SCR) officials informed.

"Train No 12727 Visakhapatnam–Hyderabad Godavari Express after passing through Bibinagar Station got derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar railway stations at around 06.10 hours. Four sleeper class coaches of the train from S4 to S1, one general coach and one luggage-cum-brake van of the train got derailed," a release from SCR said.

"Some passengers left this place by road on their own... we had arranged buses and taxis. Passengers in derailed coaches were shifted to the unaffected coaches. The train comprising unaffected coaches along with the passengers left the spot and reached Secunderabad station. A team of doctors interacted with them and none of them have reported any injury," he said.

Speaking on whether the incident affected other trains movement, South Central Railway official said, "Out of the two lines present in Bibinagar - Ghatkesar section, single line working has been implemented in the section to clear the trains regulated due to the blocking of a line due to the derailment."

