Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

At least five people were killed after a speeding lorry rammed into an autorickshaw in Mahabubnagar of Telangana, the police said. The incident occurred on late Friday evening near the Balanagar Chowrasta area.

“A speeding lorry hit an autorickshaw carrying six passengers including an infant,” Superintendent of Police, Mahabubnagar, Harshvardhan said.

Five out of the six persons died on the spot, the Mahabubnagar SP said.

More details into the matter are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)