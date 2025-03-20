Telangana: Fire breaks out at convention hall in Shamshabad | Video A massive fire broke out at an under-construction Convention Hall at Shamshabad on Thursday. As of now, no casualties have been reported.

A massive fire broke out at the Ekam Convention Hall at Shamshabad on Thursday. The incident was reported before the noon. On receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the site to control the blazes erupting from the under-construction building. As of now, no causalities have been reported.

Fire at Ekam Convention Hall | Watch video

Fire at market in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Earlier today, a major fire incident was reported in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar, nearly 20 shops were damaged in the incident. No causalities were reported. The blaze erupted at around 5 am in the market at Central Naka in Azad Chowk area where several furniture shops are located, a fire official said.

The official said 15 to 20 shops were damaged in the fire. "We got a call around 5.30 am about the blaze and six fire engines were rushed to the spot," he said. Later, some fire engines of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Garware Industries also reached the spot to help in fire-fighting, the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)