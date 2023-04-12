Telangana: Massive fire erupts at chemical factory in Hyderabad; no casualties reported

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Telangana: Massive fire erupts at a chemical factory in Hyderabad

Hyderabad fire: In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Mallapur industrial area on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday. According to reports, panic gripped the nearby residential areas after huge flames were seen leaping out of the factory premises.

However, there was no report of any casualties as employees were not present in the factory at the time of the incident. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

Six fire engines were battling for over three hours to douse the fire which started around 3 pm. Notably, firefighting personnel were trying to prevent the fire from spreading to three adjoining factories.

Rachakonda Police Commission DS Chouhan rushed to the spot and was supervising the relief and rescue operation.

UP: Major fire in electricity department workshop

In a similar incident, a major fire broke out in an Electricity department workshop on Uttar Pradesh's Alapur Road on Wednesday. The blaze turned a large number of transformers, collected there for repair work, to ashes, a senior official said.

No loss of life was reported and the reason for the fire was not immediately known. According to UPPCL (Electricity Department) Superintending Engineer (SE) Pradeep Kumar, a fire broke out in the transformer workshop of the division office here.

(With inputs from agencies)