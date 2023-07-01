Congress to sound poll bugle in Telangana with Rahul Gandhi's rally on July 2

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana: Congress to sound poll bugle with Rahul Gandhi's rally

Rahul Gandhi's rally: The Congress party would sound the poll bugle in Telangana on Sunday (July 2) with Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Khammam.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's 'padayatra' would also conclude at the public meeting.

Rahul Gandhi would felicitate Vikramarka who kickstarted his foot march near Adilabad and covered 360 km in 108 days as on Saturday, Congress sources said.

Former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy would also join hands with the party at the meeting.

Srinivas Reddy and ex-minister Jupally Krishna Rao had announced their decision to join the party.

Karnataka victory boosts Congress

The Karnataka Assembly polls victory gave a big boost to the Telangana unit of the party. Congress ousted the BJP in Karnataka in the Assembly polls by winning with a majority.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A Revanth Reddy has said the party would end the KCR-led BRS rule in the state with the rally in Khammam.

Reddy said that Congress would sound the bugle for Assembly polls with Rahul Gandhi’s rally and exuded confidence that the rally would witness the presence of more people than that of the meeting organised earlier by BRS in the town.

Congress making preparations to make rally a success

Eyeing a win in the Assembly polls which are scheduled later this year in Telangana, Congress is making largescale preparations to make the rally being attended by Rahul Gandhi a huge success.

The party is also seeking to ward off the challenge from BJP which is making efforts to emerge as the alternative to ruling BRS.

BJP had won two assembly bypolls and came up with good performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections during the last couple of years posing a threat of occupying the main opposition space held by Congress.

Congress has been the major opposition party in Telangana since state formation in 2014.

(With PTI inputs)

